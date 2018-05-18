…Don Urges FG To Fast-Track Implementation

A Senior Economics Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Tunde Adeoye, has advised the Federal Government to fast-track the implementation of 2018 budget so as to impact positively on average Nigerians.

Adeoye, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Ota, Ogun, said that it was important to fast track the implementation so as to actualise the goals and purposes of the budget.

“The budget is lagging behind already and in the few months to come, the government will be preparing for the 2019 budget.

“Before appropriation can be done, it will take some months,’’ he said.

Adeoye also advised the federal government to inject fresh funds into the system so as to keep the economy going.

“There is the need for the economy to be injected with funds because the nation is just getting out of recession.’’

He said that apart from issues of timeliness, the 2018 budget was okay if only the government could work within the inspiration of the budget.

The don noted that the nation was operating a budget within its revenue profile.

He lauded the benchmark for crude oil that was increased from $45 to $50 for the 2018 budget, saying “it is also okay because the price cannot fall below this’’.