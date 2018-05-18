Cossy Orjiakor Premieres New Movie, ‘Kondo Game’

Top Nollywood actress and producer, Cossy Ojiakor has premiered her latest movie in 2018 titled ‘Kondo Game’. It is a star studded movie with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Jide Kosoko, Uche Jombo-Rodreiguez, Funny Bone and many other A-list Nollywood actors on the cast.

Cossy Orjiakor is a Nigerian actress, singer, producer and video vixen who shot into limelight after featuring in a music video by ‘Obesere’.

The controversial actress is widely known for constantly flaunting her ‘large oranges’ at social events and music videos.

In 2013 she released her debut music album titled ‘Nutty Queen’ and produced her debut movie “Power Girls” in 2015 under her production company ‘Play Girl’ pictures.

Cossy was born on October 1984 in Anambra State. She was raised in her state of birth by her biological parents, an alumni of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) where she graduated with second class upper in Accounting and Management.

She later proceeded to Lagos State University where she obtained masters degree before delving into her movie career.

Just like Tonto Dike, her colleague in the make belief world, Cossy is widely known for her controversial life style and she derives pleasure from flaunting her endowed chest. She once said that the secret behind the regular exposure of her physique was part of her branding as an entertainer.