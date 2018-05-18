“Cinema In Lagos” Magazine Unveiled At Cannes Film Festival

There is an aggressive marketing of Lagos State as a film and tourism destination at the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival South of France. Popular Nigeiran born film maker and member of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Kunle Afolayan is on the train of a delegation consisting of celebrities, government officials, deplomats and Journalists who are flying the flag of Nigeria at the Pantiero Village where Lagos State Pavilion is located.

“Lagos to a large extent is the hub of film making in Nigeria and the Executive Governor of Lagos State is so keen and highly interested in motion pictures and the Arts generally which is why cinema in Lagos magazine and so many other things have been commissioned”, Afolayan said during the official presentation of cinema in Lagos journal in Cannes on Friday.

The film maker also said “this is just to set the ball rolling to let the world know that Lagos is highly interested in partnering the rest of the world as far as film and motion pictures are concerned. On tax incentives, rebates and other things that would make filming easier”, the October 1 director further stated: “I stand her to assure you that if you have any project in mind and you want to shoot in Africa as location for your film, Lagos is the place to come, we are putting everything possible in place to make sure that anybody who comes will have the best of time in filming, touring and enjoy the beautiful city .

Representing the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Steve Ayorinde at the unveiling of the magazine, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mr Fola Adeyemi elaborated on the opportunities that Lagos has in store for film makers tourists and other investors. “Lagos is a land of opportunities for you, we have our beautiful beaches and natural environment where you can shoot all your films over Lagos, Nigeria”, he said.

According to him, the political will is to be provided by the governor who is ready to support the industry”, he is a lover of creative industry in general as such we are appearing on this platform once again to tell you that we are ready to host the world. This is the second edition and for a long time, we are going to be here, the creative industry is wide open for you and we are waiting to be tapped, so Lagos is expecting you to make your film and money, the magazine is to tell you what we are doing, we have the infrastructure and the environment ready and Lagos is expecting you.

Others at the event are the Chairman Lagos State House Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon Desmond Elliot, Audio Visual Attachee of the French Embassy, Lagos Yoann Talhouarn, Executive Director National Film and Video censors Board (NFVCB), Mr Adebayo Thomas, Secretary Lagos State NFVCB, Mr Dele Balogun Etc.