Skipper Lauds Wike Over Players Sponsorship To W/Cup

The Captain of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Austin Festus has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for taking sports to higher level in Nigeria.

He further lauded the governor, who promised to sponsor 13 players from Rivers United, Rivers Angels and Go Round FC of Omoku, to watch the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Festus made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Monday, shortly after the sports community paid solidarity visit to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The United Skipper said this is the first time a governor has made promise to take players to world cup.

Governor Wike on Monday announced that he will sponsor five players each from Rivers United, Rivers Angels and three players from Go Round FC, to watch the 2018 World Cup in 2018.

According to him, going to Russia to witness the world cup live will give the players more experience in their professional career.

“On behalf of the three teams I thank governor Wike for appreciating them with the gesture to witness 2018 world cup in Russia. Honestly this will enable us gain more experience in our professional career.

But my fear is that let the slots given to players not be hijacked by the management staff of the clubs.

Governor categorically said that the slots are for players and not management staff” Festus said.

He noted that most times when such opportunities are given, players do not benefit from it.

The United point-man used the forum to assure the governor that the teams will reciprocate the gesture by winning laurels for the state.

