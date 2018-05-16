Rivers CJ Sentences Three Men To Death By Hanging

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra has sentenced three men to death by hanging for killing the Ochimba of Nihi Community in Etche Local Government Area of the state, late Chief Benson Nwogu.

The three convicts are, Godspower Amadi Nwakerie alias Shehu; Chinedu Elechi and Chimaobi Friday alias Isiesu.

Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra also acquitted and discharged six other accused persons among the nine defendants standing trial for the alleged killing of the Etche monarch on the 25th day of October, 2011, at Nihi.

Those discharged and acquitted by the state chief judge include, Bright Njoku, Promise Mgbeodi Friday, Happiness Nwankwo, Chibuzor Okere alias Recky/Alaoweri, John Echezola Nwala alias Eche-Eche as well as Samuel Onwumelu Otamiri alias Stone.

The nine accused persons were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder, and were arraigned by the police before the state chief judge in 2013.

Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra while delivery her judgement on the matter, last Monday, in Port Harcourt, ruled that the three convicted persons were guilty of the charge brought against them, adding that the confessional statement made by the ninth defendant, Chimaobi Friday, affirmed their involvement in the killing of the late traditional ruler.

The trial judge while sentencing them to death by hanging, described the action of the three convicts as wicked and dangerous.

She however, discharged and acquitted the other six defendants for lack of fact and evidence by the prosecution, adding that the prosecution failed to justify and prove that the three defendants actually had hands in the killing of the late monarch.

According to her, the court cannot rely upon rumour or allegation of a community disagreement on land dispute to assume that the defendants killed the late Ochimba, adding that the evidence obtained from the witnesses during the period of the trial as well as the confessional statement made by one of the convicts did not in any way link them as among those who killed the Nihi chief.

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, the state prosecution counsel, Mr. C. C. Eke, a principal counsel in the state Ministry of Justice said the convicts were sentenced to death by hanging based on their confessional statements while those who were discharged and acquitted were freed because the court refused to convict them based on hear say.

In their various speeches, counsels to the three convicts, Asima Adams and Barrister Sam Anyaele said that they would appeal the judgment based on the windows open to them, adding that it was wrong for the judge to base her judgement on the alleged confessional statement of one of the convicts.

Also speaking, counsel to 5th, 6th and 8th defendants, Mberi Bruno lauded the judgement, adding that justice had been done to his clients who have been castrated for seven years.