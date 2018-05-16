Mile One Market ’ll Be Ready In December -Wike …As Ijaws In UK Pass Confidence Vote On Gov

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the Mile-One Market in Port Harcourt will be completed by December.

Speaking after project inspection yesterday, Governor Wike said that the construction of the market is in fulfilment of his pledge to the people.

He said: “This is one of our signature projects. We are putting in place a befitting market for traders in the area. Recall that the immediate past administration promised to construct this market, but failed the people.

“The contractor said that the market will be completed in September, but we are willing to allow him till December. They are delivering a quality market “.

Governor Wike visited project sites that will be commissioned during the third anniversary of the administration.

He said that the commissioning of projects will begin on May 23, 2018.

Projects visited include: National Industrial Court, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board headquarters, Woji-Akpajo Bridge and Road, Produce House, Bishop Johnson, Creek Road, Cultural Centre and Doctors Quarters.

He said: “We are going round to see how prepared we are for the third year anniversary of our administration.

“We are quite impressed with what we have seen. Virtually 95 percent of the projects are ready. I am happy with the quality. The contractors are now finishing the key projects “.

Meanwhile, Leader of the London’s Borough of Harrow, Dean Galliamgham has commended the developmental strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, saying that his achievements such a short time in office gives the people confidence in the future of the state.

The commendation was made during a courtesy visit by the leader of the organisation of Rivers Ijaws and member representing PHALGA Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Tonye Adoki, in London, recently.

While at the Harrow Council, Adoki also met Chika Amadi, who is also a councillor of the Labour Party in Britain.

Prior to his visit to the Borough of Harrow, Adoki met with stakeholders and entrepreneurs of Riverine Ijaw extraction living and doing business in the UK.

He used the opportunity to explain the developmental strides of Wike in the Ijaw area of Rivers State.

The lawmaker also distributed brochures showing the projects of the governor that affect the riverine Ijaws.

In response, Mr Lawrence Ama expressed excitement at the projects being executed in Rivers State by the governor, and promised to give his full support, if Wike decides to run for a second term in 2019.

Also speaking, Mr Leton Lee of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) called on the governor to declare his intention to contest for a second term in office, and called on Adoki to support legislation to accommodate the Diaspora voting as a way of enfranchising the large number of Nigerians in the Diaspora.