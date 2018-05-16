LG Polls: IG Monitoring Team ’Il Provide Security -Commander

Ahead of the 2018 local government elections scheduled for June 16 in Rivers State, Commander, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team, Port Harcourt base, Mr. Benneth Igwe, Assistant Commissioner of Police, says he will provide adequate security in the state.

The commander also warned cultists, kidnappers and other criminals to steer clear from the state or risk war.

The commander, IGP Monitoring Team told The Tide at the weekend that his team was poised to liberate Rivers communities from cultism and kidnapping.

He lamented that most of the Rivers communities were bedeviled by cultism since 2014 including the kidnapping of professors at the University of Port Harcourt.

The Team, Igwe said, have over ran Aluu Communities of these criminal elements even as he blamed the youths for killing and destruction in their homes since 2014 the team took over.

The Commander appealed to the youths to repent from anti-social behaviours and embrace peace.

Igwe who insisted that, he did not have sympathy for criminals called on the criminals to surrender their arms as the team was poised at sanitizsing the state from crime.

On Aluu clan, the commander appealed to those in diaspora to return home to rebuild the community and attract development.

Describing Aluu as a safe heaven, the Commander said, he was in Aluu to bring peace and unity.

We are bringing Aluu back to the name that is suppose to go worldwide”, he said.

According to ACP, “we have over run Aluu, security wise, Aluu is safe now for development.

The Command, he said was going to Degema, and some Ikwerre communities to comb for the cultists and kidnappers who were terrorising the communities.

Benneth Igwe commended Aluu communities for donating a motorcycle for the team to beef up its operation in the area.

It would be recalled that between last year and now, over 50 persons have been kidnapped in Rivers State while some were killed.

Seven passengers were abducted in July 2017, from a commercial bus traveling on a highway in Rivers State along Omoku-Elele road.The incident took place while a commercial bus coming from Omoku was accosted by gunmen

A month later, unknown gunmen also abducted eleven passengers in a bus on Ndele-Elele axis of East-West road, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The victims were said to have boarded the vehicle at Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGA, and were travelling to Ndele, Elele and Ahoada before the incident happened.

While six suspected members of a kidnap syndicate, who carried out the abduction of the Chief Executive Officer of Menakeb Limited, Chief Nemi Adoki,were arrested last December in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The violence in Rivers State and the entire region still unabated, while some are political induced, others are criminal tendencies.

