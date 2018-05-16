LBS Tops Financial Times Ranking For 12th Year

For the 12th consecutive year, the Lagos Business School (LBS), has been ranked by Financial Times (FT) as one of the top global business schools in Africa.

The Financial Times’ Executive Education 2018 list published in London showed that LBS ranked in the open enrolment and custom executive education categories alongside the most prestigious business schools across the globe.

The LBS Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs Aderayo Bankole, said that LBS now holds the second position in custom executive education and third position in open enrolment executive education providers in Africa.

Bankole said that LBS was the only African institution outside South Africa to make it to FT’s list.

According to her, other top business schools on the list are IESE Business School, Spain, Harvard Business School and University of Oxford.

Speaking on the ranking, Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean of LBS, said that the School aims to consistently provide the quality of education that earned it a place on the reputable list these past 12 years.

“Our vision is to be the business school with the greatest impact on the knowledge and practice of management in Africa and our continued appearance on the FT ranking list validates our efforts so far,” Okonedo.

She said that Lagos Business School was accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Okonedo said that the CEO Magazine also ranked Lagos Business School MBA programmes and LBS as the first and currently only business school in Africa to appear on the ranking.

Reports say that he Financial Times of London publishes annually a list of the best management programmes from business schools around the world, based on the quality of learning, staff and student diversity, growth in business and international reach.