Herbal Cures For Malaria

About two weeks ago, the world celebrated Malaria Day. The challenge of malaria is still intractable especially in the tropics where mosquitoes are permanent part of the ecosystem.

Though statistics rolled out by the authorities in the Rivers State Ministry of Health says the incidence of malaria is decreasing with the high use of treated nets, but eliminating malaria is still a tall dream.

The World Health Organization some years ago commissioned research to find a vaccine for malaria. In Nigeria, Malaria is a major public health problem. It accounts for more cases and deaths in many other countries in the world.

Malaria is a risk for 97% of Nigeria’s population, while the remaining 3% of the population live in malaria free highlands.

There is an estimated 100 million cases with over 300,000 deaths per year in the country according to report by the Centre for Malaria Research and Phytomedicine in the University of Port Harcourt (CMRAP).

The Centre for Malaria Research and Phytomedicine is made of research from the University Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and has done a lot of research on the use of herbs to cure malaria. Below are some of the herbs recommended by the CMRAP for the cure of malaria:

1.Neem tree leaves: The use of Neen or “Dogonyaro” as it’s commonly called is rooted in many cultures and communities in Nigeria. This small medium-sized tree with a large crown up to 10-20 metres in diameter has great potency in treating malaria.

The leaves are used for malaria cure and mosquito repellent. Aside that, it is also used for body aches, skin infections and hemorrhoids.

2. Lemon Grass: Botanically known as “Cymbopogon Citratus” is a tall grass with ringed segment, coarse, green slightly leathery leaves in dense clusters. The plant is a native herb from India, Indonesia and other Asian countries.

To use lemon grass effectively, the leaves are boiled as cure for fever; It also has larvicidal and mosquito repellent properties. Cough, fever, flu and premmonia are also treated with lemon grass tea.

3. Scent leaf or Basil: The Ibos call it “Nchuanwu”. The Ibani people call it “Ikani” this aromatic perennial herb has a erect stem and woody at the base. It has a potent anti-malaria effect. Usually found in the tropics, Scent leave grows wild and is cultivated mainly as a home garden crop, only in Vietnam that it is grown on commercial scale.

To use Scent leaf, boil in water or mix with either lemon grass and drain water for drinking.

Aside malaria, Scent leaf is effective against treating epilepsy and flu. It is used as an antibiotic in upper respiratory trad infection and in diarrhea. It is also used for headache, fever and skin infections.

4. Mango leaves: Fortunately, mango tree grows everywhere and is one of the largest fruit-tree in the world, usually about a height of one hundred feet and an average circumference of 12-14 feet, or more.

Mango is common in Africa and Nigeria and the fruits are edible sweet when ripe with either green or yellow colour.

The leaves are used in the treatment of malaria. It’s also effective for the treatment jaundice and asthma.

Some people use it combined together, while others use the herbs singly, depending on the weight of the malaria.