Group To Support Christian Women In Politics

President of Women Missionary Union (WMU), Faith Baptist Church, Port Harcourt, Mrs Osas Nosa-Eboh has urged Christian women with leadership Charisma to vie for elective offices in 2019 general elections.

Mrs Nosa-Eboh who made the call while speaking in an interview with The Tide during the 2018 Mother’s Day celebration of the church said the Executive Director of the Baptist Women Missionary Union (BWMU), Rev. (Dr) R. A. Lateju had already declared the readiness and plans of the union to mobilize support for Faith Baptist Church women who would indicate interest to contest elections come 2019 at any level.

According to her “our women are already part of the electioneering process of this country, any woman who has the charisma to contest should come out and we will support her. As children of God, we should rule and dominate the world and the government to bring good governance” and explained that the Day was set aside by the Nigeria Baptist Convention to honour and appreciate mothers who had distinguished themselves in the work of God and also to encourage others.

Also speaking, a Retired Director in the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Mr Chukwudi Imaboh advised women to inwardly and outwardly exhibit characters worthy of emulation by being gentle, humble, cheerful, kind to all, passionate and ready to help and raise God fearing children.

He stressed the need for mothers to nurture and love their children from infancy providing them with guidance, pointing out that God desired a woman should grow up and become worthier than jewels of diamond and gold and enjoined them to obtain the permanent voter’s card to enable them elect credible candidates during the 2019 elections.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s Women Day celebration “True Beauty”, the Resident Pastor of the Faith Baptist Church, Port Harcourt, Rev. Nkem Osuigwe said that a true beautiful woman “is one that has good character, the right and the right personal carriage”.

Such a woman he continued, must be known for her comportment even in the face of provocation and also be guided by the rules of uprightness, purity of heart hardworking, true a joy to her husband and children as well as an invaluable asset to her family.

Shedie Okpara