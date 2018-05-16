Group, Residents Condemn Vandalisation At Judiciary

A Port Harcourt based non governmental organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice has criticized the vandalisation of Rivers State Judiciary by thugs suspected to be loyal to All Progressives Congress (APC) last Friday.

The President of the organization, Mr. John Clement, who made the condemnation, while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, described the act as barbaric and uncivilized. Mr Clement expressed regrets that properties of the Rivers Judiciary were looted by miscreants.

He warned political parties to desist from fermenting trouble and pointed out that nobody was above the law of the land.

The APEGGSO president called on all democrats to work concertedly to ensure that enemies of democracy do not scuttle it.

According to him, our present democracy was procured by the blood of Nigerians who fought gallantly.

He urged Nigerians to continue to fight for democratic tenets.

Also speaking, a Port Harcourt resident, Mr. Hycent Emelife flayed the action of the thugs and called them the enemies of democracy.

Mr. Emelife noted that the miscreant were desirous of throwing the State back to the dark ages.

He called on both the Federal and State Governments to investigate the matter and bring the wrong doers to book.

Mr. Emelife warned that such thing should not be allowed to happen as it smeared our democratic practice.

Another resident, who spoke on the matter, Miss Faith Oroma Amadi, said what played out last Friday was only a vestige of what would happen in 2019 general election if care was not taken.

“They should not have taken it to the court,” she stated.

It will be recalled that thugs suspected to be loyal to the APC stormed the State judiciary last Friday, in what was described as a bid to stop Senator Magnus Abe from procuring an injunction to stop the local government congress of the APC.