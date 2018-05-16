Drug Abuse: Abuja Firm Solicits NDLEA’s Support

The management of Nyanya Temporal High Capacity Bus Terminal, Abuja, has solicited the support of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse among drivers.

Mr Isyaka Babanagode, the Terminal Operator Manager, emphasised that a stronger collaboration between NDLEA and Federal Capital Territory Administration would bring the desired result in the fight.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, he said: “I want to urge the NDLEA to help in the campaign against drug abuse by organising workshops to educate our drivers on dangers of drug abuse.

“The drivers need to understand that drugs add no value to lives, rather it destroys; and that is why we discourage selling alcoholic drinks and cigarettes within the park.’’

He said that the management of the bus terminal had embarked on occasional sensitisisation programmes on the dangers of drug abuse in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Command, Nyanya, Abuja.

According to him, without strong partnership with the NDLEA, the effort of the management of the bus terminal will not make any impact.

He also said that the management was working with relevant stakeholders to establish a police post in the bus terminal to beef up security and check social vices in the area.

“Apart from the Nigerian Army personnel posted here, there are other security agents including the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Vehicle Inspection Officers and private security guards.

“Creating a police unit or post in the park will also help in securing the park and check illegal drug consumption and other illicit activities.

“These security agencies have been helping us in the motor park to conduct thorough checks on our drivers before movement out of the park so as not to put the lives of the passengers in danger,’’ he said.

He recalled that the terminal was shut down in April 2014, following multiple bomb blasts that led to the death of many people and it was re-opened on July 4, 2017.

“Now that operation has begun, we need the full support of other security agencies to help in securing the lives of the passengers as well as our drivers,’’ he pleaded.

The Nyanya Temporal High Capacity Bus Terminal is a public private partnership initiative between Mr Isyaka Babanagode and the Federal Capital Territory Administration.