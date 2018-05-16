Commuters Decry State Of PH-Aba Road

Commuters living around Oyigbo axis of the Port Harcourt-Aba Road in Rivers State have again decried the worsening state of the road.

A cross section of motorists and commuters told The Tide at Oyigbo last Friday, that their businesses and movements were seriously affected due to the nature of the road, especially around the Intels Bus Stop in the area.

Speaking with The Tide, a bus driver Enoch Ndifreke said he slept inside his vehicle Thursday’s night due to what he described as stagnant hold-up as a result of the bad road in the area.

According to him, he was coming from Aba to Port Harcourt before falling victim to the traffic jam from 3.00pm till dawn at same spot.

He said over 15 vehicles, including tankers and trailers blocked the two lanes of the roads due to the pot-holes on the road.

Also, a student, Chisom Bright, said he left school since 2.00p.m., but was grounded in the traffic-jam and that he used to walk from Intel company area to Oyigbo junction at about 9.00 p.m.

He called on federal government to fix the deplorable area of the road, while the construction is ongoing.

A commercial driver, one Blessing appealed to government to help in fixing the road, saying that the state of the road was also affecting the economy of the state.

He said the deplorable condition of the road has made the commuters to increase their transport fair, explaining that transporters could only go one trip in a day because of the traffic jam orchestrated by the bad road in the area.

“We are appealing to government to fix the bad road, because the situation is also affecting the economy of the state and Nigeria at large.

“Imagine, passengers would be paying higher from Aba and Oyigbo to Port Harcourt with their goods, it will make them sell the goods at higher prices to cover the increase in the transport fare”, Blessing expressed.

Enoch Epelle