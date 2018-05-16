Chukwuma Rates CDCs High In Peace Building

The Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma has described Community Development Committees (CDCs) as reliable instrument for the achievement of peace in communities across the state.

He has therefore pledged the readiness of the agency to work with them to consolidate on the existing peace in the state.

Dr Chukwuma who said this during a courtesy call on him by the United Community Development Committee (UCDC), Rivers State, said that the committee must see itself as an agent of peace in their various communities.

The retired Assistant Commissioner of Police said that one of the ways of doing this, is to cooperate with the security agencies by feeding them with relevant information on the activities of criminals in their various communities.

Chukwuma also said that the era of intimidation by criminal elements in the state was over, stressing that every Rivers person will be educated to be his own policeman.

According to him, the agency will embark on regular interface with communities with a view to knowing their areas of responsibilities.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the Unite d Community Development Committee (UCDC), Rivers State, Mr John Chidiebere Onwubualili urged Dr Chukwuma to see his new appointment as a call to render selfless service to the people of the state.

“We pray that, you do not politicise the operation of the Neighbourhood Watch but apply its operation for the betterment of the security of Rivers State citizens, residents and their properties”, he said.

Onwubualili said that his organisation was formed as a result of the decay in the society, stressing that the ugly vices of kidnapping, secret cult, armed robbery, rape had become the cherished professions of the youths.