37 Arraigned For Assault On RSG Officials

The Rivers State Urban Development and Physical Planning Ministry, Port Harcourt arrested 37 road side sellers at slaughter market roundabout, Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

The 37 persons were arrested and brought to the Chief Magistrate Court 8 on the 9th day of May.

They are being tried on a three count charge of conspiracy of misdemeanor and also committed assault and malicious damage which is an offence punishable under Section 518(1)(5) of the Criminal Code 37, Vol 11, Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

They were also accused of causing a breach of peace by damaging three state government vehicles and attacking one Mina Aprioku, a Director of Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning as well as 63 other staff of the ministry. This is also an offence punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol 11, Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The charge sheet made available The Tide also stated that these persons also assaulted one Mina Aprioku and 63 others staff of Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning by dragging and hitting them with blows all over their bodies which caused them pains, which is also a punishable offence under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 11 Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The Chief Magistrate Court 8 presided over by the Chief Magistrate Sir Sokari Dappa and Rew-Jaja however, granted bail to the defendants with the sum of Three Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira (370,000) with 5 surties.

The case was further adjourned to the 24th day of May for hearing.

Boma Ikiriko