Yoruba Community Rates WiKe High In Dev

Yoruba community in Rivers State has rated Governor Nyesom Wike high in human and infrastructural development.

The president, Yoruba Community, South South/ South East, Chief Bright Alabi, said this during a courtesy call on the Eze Oha Apara, His Majesty Chike Worlu Wodo in his palace at Rumuigbo.

Chief Alabi also commended the Governor for approving a venue for the Yoruba Cultural Week which holds from the 14th (today) to 19th of this month.

He said the visit was to intimate the traditional ruler of the cultural week which was meant to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

According to him, the grand finale of the event which holds at the Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex on the 19th will have in attendance, some Yoruba Obas including His Imperial Majesty, Oba Obuteru Akinuntan, Okoro Ajigo I, Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Telu I. Aluwo of Iwoland and Olori Odunola Siju Wade Olubuse, while Chief Bode George, the Atonu Oodua of Yorubaland will be the chairman of the occasion.

Alabi used the occasion to solicite the support of the Eze Oha Apara, the entire kingdom and Rivers State to ensure the success of the occasion.

Responding, the Eze Oha Apara, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo thanked the Yorubas for the proposed cultural week.

Eze Wodo, who used the occasion to list the various clans that made up Apara Kingdom, also stressed the need for Nigerians to see one another as brothers, irrespective of where they come from.

He also urged other Nigerians to emulate the Yorubas by ensuring that their culture did not die.