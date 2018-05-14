Wike Warns Against Rejection Of Corps Members

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned against the rejection of corps members by heads of schools in the state.

Governor Wike, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani gave the warning during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course at Nonwa Gbam, said government would deal with any one who attempted to frustrate efforts at raising the standard of education in the state.

He said the orientation course had been designed to expose the corps members to the relevant virtues needed in dealing with the arduous and numerous problems of national development.

The governor who also described the youths as greatest and potent tool in bringing about the much needed national unity, charged the corps members to be guided by the lessons of sacrifice, selfless service and deprivation as they set out to face the realities of life outside the camp.

The state chief executive officer enjoined them, especially those serving in the state, to join forces with government in its quest to make life more meaningful for all Rivers people, stressing that their services in the areas of health-care delivery, enlightenment and environmental sanitation, disease control, education and infrastructure were needed.

He encouraged them to see their service year as a unique opportunity to contribute their quota toward the upliftment of the state and the nation in general, pointing out that his administration places high premium on their welfare.

Governor Wike further advised them to be good ambassadors of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), their institutions and families, admonishing them to work closely with the leadership of their host communities to showcase their knowledge and skills for accelerated development of the communities.

Bethel Toby