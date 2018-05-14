Wike Flags-Off Football Academy Soon

The conferment of Power of Sports (PoS) Award on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, Wednesday in Belgium by International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa dominated events last week, in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor left the state penultimate Saturday for Brussel for the award which was bestowed on him in recognition of his huge contributions to sports promotion and developments.

Wike reiterated that the award would spur him to further dedicate himself to the construction of a New Rivers State, stressing that investments of his administration would earn the state global acclaim.

He also stated that the state’s investments in sports, particularly the Real Madrid Football Academy is aimed at empowering youths with the right footballing skills and education to conquer the world.

He announced that the construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy would be flagged off on May 28, 2018 in Port Harcourt.

The Governor, who returned to the state on Thursday embarked on inspection of ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas same day.

Among the projects he inspected were Mother and Child Hospital, National Industrial Court, Court of Appeal, Judges Quarters, Restaurants and Cinema, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Slaughter Road, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Doctors Quarters, Land Reclamation at Ogbunabali Nkpogu, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Abacha Road and Mgbuoshimini Primary Health-care centre.

Inauguration of a Technical Committee on Ifoko, Tema Boundary Dispute by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, was another major event in Government House Port Harcourt, last week.

The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman, Rivers State Boundary Commission restated the commitment of the present administration towards fostering peace and development in all communities in the state.

She said, the committee became necessary following a report during a stakeholders meeting between Ifoko and Tema Communities in Asari Toru Local Government Area held on 13th February 2018.

The Deputy Governor charged the committee to adhere strictly to its terms of reference to ensure that the matter is settled amicably.

Chairman of the committee, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, thanked the state government for the confidence reposed in members and assured that the committee would look at all issues dispassionately to bring about a fair, objective and balanced report that will ultimately restore peace in the area.

Governor Wike, last Friday, inaugurated 319 local government and ward liaison officers at Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that their main role is to bring activities of the state government to the grassroot, especially against the backdrop of the fact that some selfish individuals were in the habit of distorting facts to influence people in their interest.

The governor also disclosed that he would soon appoint unit liaison officers.

Chris Oluoh