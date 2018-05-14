US-based Kalabari Doctors Donate Books To RSU

The President of

Kalabari, medical doctors in United States of America, Dr Sobomabo Lawson has donated medical books worth millions of naira to the Rivers State University (RSU) as part of its contribution to the development of the institution with regard to the college of medical sciences.

Dr Lawson while presenting the books to the vice chancellor during a brief ceremony held at the Vice Chancellor’s conference room, Wednesday in Port Harcourt said the gesture was borne out of the association’s desire to encourage and promote the teaching of medical science and other related courses in the university.

He used the opportunity to commend the dexterity of the vice chancellor in the establishment of the college of medical sciences in the university and assured the management of his association’s support to the institution.

The Vice Chancellor RSU, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia while receiving the medical science books on behalf of the university said the recilience, patriotism and the support of the state governor to the school was responsible for the approval and successful take -off of the College of Medical Sciences in the university.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented on the occasion by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Boma Oruwari opined that with the establishment of the college of medical sciences, the state he said, would begin to have enough needed manpower in the medical profession.

He lauded the association for the donation, adding that it would help to facilitate teaching and learning in the school.