There’s Difference Between NPFL, NNL – Onyirimba

Go Round defender, Odinaka Onyirimba says there’s a huge difference between the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL).

Just like his club, Onyirimba is playing in the NPFL for the first time ever having spent two years with the team in the lower division.

The central defender is relishing the difference between the two leagues.

“Well, there is a big difference between the two leagues,” he said on the league’s official website.

“The NNL is just like a secondary level while the NPFL is like the higher institution where you will showcase all you have learnt from NNL.”

Go Round have struggled in the NPFL having accumulated 23 points from 20 games which sees them placed 16th on the league standings – point above the relegation zone.