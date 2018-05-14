…Tasks Obio/Akpor Elders On Unity

Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule has tasked Obio/Akpor Elders Forum on the need to unite and have a common sense of purpose.

He gave the charge when he played host to the group at his office in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

Amaewhule said, the body has to bring every elder and top citizen of the area to support the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, which he said has brought immense development to the area.

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency I commended Wike for his developmental strides across the state.

“Every local government area presently feels the impact of the State government”, Amaewhule remarked.”

Earlier in his address, the Secretary of the Chiefs and Elders Forum, Obio/Akpor Chapter, Acheru Wagwu called on people that reside and do business in the local government to ensure they exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Wagwu said: “I want to urge all persons living and doing business in Obio/Akpor Constituency I, to please come out and vote the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming local government election in the state”.

He also commended the State governor for his vision and commitment to ensure the state is transformed.