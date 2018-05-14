Promote Rivers State, Wike Charges Indigenes

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on prominent Rivers indigenes to use their privileged positions to promote the state for the purpose of attracting development.

Speaking during the send-off ceremony in honour of outgoing General Manager, External Relations, NLNG, Dr Kudo Eresia-Eke, at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Wike said that it was unwise for any Rivers leader to de-market the state.

Wike said that the outgoing general manager, External Relations, NLNG used his 20 years in the corporate world to market Rivers State.

He said: “Dr Eresia-Eke is one of those who will not de-market Rivers State. He is always promoting the state.

“Everybody is happy with your contributions. I hope you will continue to advise us on areas of development. You are still young. Rivers State needs people like you.”

The governor noted that the experience that the outgoing general manager has garnered over years would help further develop Rivers State.

Speaking further, the governor urged NLNG to take steps to make practical contributions to the state.

He said: “I want practical things that will help our people. We produce the oil, but we are not getting anything meaningful from the oil”.

Wike called on the management of the NLNG to accomplish the request of the Rivers State Government concerning schools.

The send-off ceremony witnessed comedy skit, special poem by Ikeogu Oke and farewell speech by Eresia-Eke.

There was also a choral performance by the Fused Ensemble, cutting of cake and the presentation of gift by NLNG to their outgoing general manager.