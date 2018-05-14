Panic In NDDC As EFCC Plans Probe

Following reported moves by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),to probe all abandoned projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), directors and contractors are alleged to have been working round the clock to cover their tracks.

Sources at the commission revealed to The Tide that majority of the projects approved by the management of the commission were abandoned even after 90 per cent of the funds had been approved and released.

It was also gathered that some of the jobs which were about 70 per cent completed were substandard.

The Tide gathered that majority of the projects were carried out by politicians who most times did not meet the specified standards.

Last Wednesday, the anti-graft agency announced that it would probe all the abandoned projects by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu, made the announcement while fielding questions from journalists at the new site of the agency in Abuja and said that the commission had begun monitoring agencies and companies given contracts by the NDDC to do projects only to abandon them.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had accused the Federal Government and its agencies of neglecting the state.

Our investigation revealed that since 2015,the interventionist agency of the federal government has not completed any project in the state.

The only project done in the state was repair work at East/West Road at Eleme axis.

It was also gathered that 3,366 projects are ongoing which represent 35 per cent while the commission recently awarded 1,397 projects which represent 15 per cent and commissioned 677 projects representing 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, efforts to contact the Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, Ibitoye Aboshode, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.