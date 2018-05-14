One Shot As Gunmen Storm Varsity

Management of the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, weekend, confirmed the shooting of one of its students by unknown gunmen.

The incident, which was reported to have occurred last Tuesday, resulted in pandemonium in the university community, and led to the destruction of property including cars by the students who went on rampage and barricaded the main road in front of the school.

Though details of the students could not be confirmed from the school authorities when contacted, sources in the university disclosed that the victim was a 200 level student of the institution, simply identified as Hilary.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Some students had a clash with a group of boys from Agbarha-Otor community. Irked by the incident, two of the community boys came in a motorcycle, identified Hilary, shot him and fled the scene of the incident leading to pandemonium in the university.

Confirming the incident when contacted, Public Relations Officer of the institute, Festus Anyasi said: “A student was shot, I do not know who shot him and if they are cultists, armed robbers or whoever, that we cannot confirm. So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident but the guy is in the hospital.”