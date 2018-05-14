The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari,as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The Corporation disclosed this in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, yesterday in Abuja.
It said the appointment was made by Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to the OPEC Conference and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachickwu,
It added that Kyari before the appointment was the incumbent Group General Manager in charge of its Crude Oil Marketing Division.
NNPC Appoints New OPEC Representative
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari,as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).