Legislators Lead March For Wike

Activities in the State House of Assembly continued with some members, especially those involved with “One Million Youths For Wike”, who went with their campaign to other local government areas.

Last week, the group led by legislators Hon Edison Ehie from Ahoada –East II and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Major Jack, took their campaign to Okrika, Eleme and parts of Oyigbo local government areas.

At Eleme, Hon. Ehie urged the people to support the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike, which he said has touched all parts of Rivers State with projects.

The legislator opined that the door-to door campaign was to woo youngsters in supporting the second term bid of the governor.

One his part, Hon. Jack, who also represents Akuku-Toru Constituency I in the House, said the street to street sensitisation was to mobilise the grassroot and urged them to pitch tent with the winning team.

Also within the week, Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martins Amaewhule played host to Obio/Akpor Elders Forum and Chiefs at his office in Port Harcourt.

Amaewhule, who represents Obio/Akpor I in the House emphasised the need for unity and sense of common purpose by the group.

The lawmaker was of the view that the group needed to throw their weight behind the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike as he (Wike) has transformed Obio/Akpor with various people-oriented projects.

Amaewhule reminded them of the efforts of the governor to touch all areas of the state irrespective of the terrain and ethnic group.

As far as Amaewhule was concerned there is no part of the state that is left out in the developmental blueprint of Chief Wike.

Later on, Secretary of the Chiefs and Elders Forum of Obio/Akpor Chapter, Chief Acheru Wagwu called on all of Obio/Akpor extraction and those that live and do business in the area to ensure they exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Wagwu said: “I want to urge all persons living and doing business in Obio/Akpor Constituency I to please come out and vote the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming elections.”