Jacco’s Charity International in collaboration with Catholic Youths of Nigeria Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja, yesterday, offered free medical services to residents of Gishiri community, Abuja, to cushion the effects of ongoing Joint Health Sector Workers Union (JOHESU) strike
The union had embarked on strike to press home members’ demands bordering on allowances and welfare.
Founder of Charity International which was established in 2012, Ambassador Jodie,said the medical outreach was to support less privileged persons who could not afford the cost of medical bills.
JOHESU Strike: Organisation Offers Free Medical Outreach
