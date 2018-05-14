“Improve Education, Health Sectors In N’ Delta”

State governments in

the Niger Delta region were yesterday, advised to improve the education and health sector in order to foster the rapid development of the region.

A renowned educationist and zonal Director, Ministry of Education, Oyigbo LGA, Dr (Mrs) Christiana Sibor gave the advice while speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt over the weekend on the state of the education sector in the region.

Sibor said education and functional health sectors were key to development of the region, stressing that the two sectors were not yet at optimal level.

She urged the government in the region to improve the sectors, pointing out that though the government might have done well in the past three years in other areas the two sectors needed to be improved to impact on the people’s lives.

According to her, “the various state governments in the region has done well in some notable areas, but in the areas that really matter like education and health, they need to do lots more”.

As she puts it, “schools in the region are not yet offering the kind of education they should be offering and the health sector is not performing yet to expectations. The government needs to adequately improve in these areas in view of their impact on lives and development.

“Because of the problems in the health sector in the region, people have resorted to patronising private hospitals which have no specialists to handle certain ailments. If the sector is improved, residents of the region would benefit from the kind of quality and comprehensive healthcare, a public health system should be offered”, Dr Sibor said.

She maintained that development is not all about projects, rather attention should be focused on some critical sectors of health and education which is in dire need of development in the region because they are far from where they should be. “The government should give the right attention to these important areas for posterity,” she added.

Bethel Toby