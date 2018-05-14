FG To Prosecute Diplomat’s Killers In Sudan

The Federal government has assured that it will do everything possible to bring to justice all those behind the killing of a Nigerian diplomat, Habibu Almu in Khartoum, Sudan.

Almu, whose death has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, was reportedly killed in his official quarters on Thursday, 10th May.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the ministry, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, the government described the death of the Immigration Attaché I, as sad and a great loss to the country.

While sympathising with the family of the deceased, Elias-Fatile assured that FG was working with officials in Sudan to ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.

The statement read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja has received an official report from our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan on the death of the Immigration Attaché I in the Mission, Mr Habibu Almu, who was killed in his official quarters yesterday, Thursday 10th May, 2018.

“This, indeed, is sad news. The untimely death of the officer is certainly a great loss to our country”.

“The Federal Government sympathises with the family members of the deceased on this unfortunate incident.