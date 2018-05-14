FDI ’ll Enable Nigerians Do More With Devices – ATCON

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the telecom sector will ensure digitisation of the industry and allow Nigerians to do more with their devices, telecom operators have said.

President, Association of Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, Friday.

“The telecommunications industry represents $70 billion investment since its liberation in the year 2000; infusing FDI will ensure digitisation of the industry with the latest in technology.

“This will lead to more innovation and allow citizens to do more with their devices,” he said.

Teniola added that FDI would help to bridge the gap of 225 markets/communities yet to receive or make a voice call.

According to him, this group of people represents almost 20 million Nigerians without internet facilities.

“One of the things we need to do continuously is to ensure that we make our industry attractive to FDI by ensuring we have a very conducive and stable environment.

“The stable environment will mean that policies have to be consistent and seen to be working,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to address all impediments to the growth of the telecom industry.

The ATCON chief listed some of the obstacles as multiple taxation, destruction of telecommunications facilities and multiple regulation.

He called for a good foreign exchange regime due to dependency on importation of hardware, software and some skills for the growth of the industry.

Teniola also called for proper execution of the Executive Order 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in February for ease of doing business in the sector.