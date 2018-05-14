EKEDC Gets USAID Support To Boost Distribution

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received a Bucket Truck from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Power Africa to boost power distribution.

The Tide source reports that Bucket Truck is used to lift materials and supplies to workers to correct faults from electric poles instead of ladder.

While receiving the equipment, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi said it would enable the company’s technical staff to do their work without hitches.

“The bucket truck will ensure that we are able to do things in a better way. We will be able to perform our functions very well and get to our customers faster.

“USAID Power Africa and EKEDC have shown how things need to be done in our industry and in Nigeria at large.

“We are here today celebrating another milestone achieved by EKEDC with the partnership we have with Power Africa,” he said.

The Managing Director said the board and the management of the company were grateful to USAID Power Africa for donating the Bucket Truck to the company.

Delivering the equipment, USAID representative,Mr Gela Kereselidze, said the Bucket Truck was the second batch of equipment donated to EKEDC to enhance its performance.

Kereselidze said the truck would assist the company in terms of better response to faults reported by electricity consumers, thereby reducing technical and commercial losses.

Our source reports that on February. 7, EKEDC received the first set of technical equipment aimed at boosting its logistics and technical foundation from Power Africa.

The Chairman of EKEDC, Mr Charles Momoh, while receiving the equipment at the headquarters of EKEDC in Marina, Lagos, expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the partnership between the two bodies.