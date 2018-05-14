CTC Chairman Tasks Non-Indigenes On Dev

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Khana Local Government Council, Father Lawrence Bagbe has urged non-indigenes resident in the area to promote peace and development.

Bagbe gave the charge when non indigenes resident in the area, under the auspices of Non Indigenes Without Boarders (NIWB) paid him a courtesy call in his office in Bori.

He stated that non indigenes residing in various parts of the world have played pivotal roles in the development of various areas of their residency and called on non-indigenes in Khana to contribute their quota towards the promotion of peace and economic development in the area.

Bagbe commended the group for the visit and assured that his administration would ensure peace and development in Khana.

The council boss also applauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his developmental strides in the state, particularly infrastructural transformation of the rural areas.

He said the construction of Saakpenwa-Bori road by Wike has given a facelift to Ogoni axis and urged the people to support him to deliver more quality projects in the area.

Bagbe further disclosed that his administration would partner with relevant stakeholders to sustain the existing peace and development in the area.

Earlier, the body has stated that the visit was to identify with the leadership of Khana with a view to working towards its development.

Taneh Beemene