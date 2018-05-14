Amaewhule Tackles Peterside Over Wike’s Strides

Lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule has challenged All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate in 2015, Dr Dakuku Peterside over comments that there are no development in Rivers State under the present administration.

Amaewhule while responding to a phone-in radio programme last Saturday organised by Silverbird Communications, said Peterside has lost touch with happenings in Rivers State.

The Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly opined that all parts of the state was dotted with various developmental projects, and wondered whether Peterside had decided to play blind to facts in order to score cheap political points.

In the view of Amaewhule, “there are roads being constructed and completed in Oroigwe, Elelenwo-Akpajo and Mother/Child Hospital being built by the Wike administration”.

The lawmaker called on Peterside to embark on project tour in parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, as a way of ascertaining the facts on ground.

He urged the Director-General of the National Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to stop deceiving the public and join hands to move the State forward.

In the same vein, Caretaker Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Sir Boma Brown has challenged Dr Peterside to come for project verification in the area.

Brown while reacting to Peterside’s claims that there were no projects sited by Wike in Opobo/Nkoro, said he (Peterside) was blind to the facts on ground.

The Opobo/Nkoro CTC boss said, “so far we have more than five projects done and completed by Governor Wike in the area in the past two and half years.

“Some of the projects are: The Opobo New Layout Walkway and Road, Rehabilitation of the Opobo General Hospital, Renovation of Opobo and Nkoro Secondary and Primary Schools, the new RSG/EU Water Scheme, among others”, he stated.

Brown urged Peterside to always verify facts before coming on air to deceive the unsuspecting public, while stressing the need for him to join hands to develop the State instead of de-marketing it outside.