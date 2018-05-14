Now that Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed officially that “every Nigerian senator gets N13.5 million monthly as running costs, about N200 million as constituency, while the salary is about N750,000.00”, Nigerians should ask why are they given such scandalous remunerations in a country where hunger is a major problem.

There are other allowances for cars, furniture, wardrobe, housing, travels, etc running to several millions of naira approved for each senator. Many people have expressed outrage over this issue.

It is an open secret that senators are there as safety valves for the purpose of diffusing agitations and protecting specific vested interests in Nigeria. Why should they not, like other guardians of the Nigerian estate, be kept comfortable through financial rewards?

There is a perception that what we call government is in reality a cult-like affair, an exclusive one, under the control of some cabal and money-bags. Other Nigerians can be paid a minimum rather than living wage while they work to maintain a privatized estate. Those who are jobless can beg, terrorize others, scrounge for a living or pine away, since government cannot do everything for everybody.

The situation is more scandalous with state governors arranging an obscene retirement benefits and pensions for themselves after eight years in office, and then move on to the Senate for “double portion”. Should Nigerians be surprised why productivity, efficiency etc, are quite low in public services? Who would enslave himself to fatten another and then take peanuts as rewards? Who would talk about dignity of labour in an unjust reward system?

In the academic research market, there is what is known as Efficiency Dilution Theory which states that an unjust reward system reduces efficiency and productivity. The aggregate level of national productivity and service efficiency are tied to the perceived level of justice in a nation’s reward system. With a national minimum wage of N18,000 per month, can we justify a situation where each senator gets the remunerations enumerated by Senator Shehu Sani?

Even where salary structures and conditions of service between civil servants and political office holders are different, it can hardly be said that the politician is a thousand times more productive than the civil servant. Ordinary Nigerians are complaining bitterly over Senator Sani’s disclosure, especially in a situation of job losses, hunger and poverty, coupled with an obviously flawed claim of fighting corruption in the country.

The same senators who deem it proper to make a law on hate speech punishable by hanging, forget that hungry and angry people can make provocative statements. Must ordinary Nigerian hang for saying that senator’s remunerations are scandalous and outrageous? Can the operation of such a wage system, coupled with the disclosure by the NNPC that the nation loses over N750 million daily as subsidy for selling petrol at N145 per litre, not make angry Nigerians say hateful things?

There is truth in the cliché that behind every great wealth, there is usually a crime. Since there is no crime committed where none is discovered, can wealth not be used to cover up crimes? Is it not possible that those we call “Honourable” people may be so merely superficially? Despite such presumptions, Nigerians are not quite as stupid as they appear to be; at least, not all of them. The Nigerian political economy is as scandalously faulty as the political culture and institutions are exploitative, extractive and predatory.

The call for a holistic and comprehensive restructuring of the Nigerian polity is a most patriotic clarion call which must not be regarded as not necessary. Why would there not be restructuring in an economy where a senator earns four times the salary of the President of the United States of America? Many Nigerians have asked and wondered whether the richest or most highly paid Nigerians are indeed the most productive, honest or patriotic people in the country!

Late Captain Elechi Amadi said it frankly that “no one has ever been acclaimed by the Nigerian nation for naked honesty, handwork or sacrifice”. Can anybody say honestly that that statement is wrong? We do not need to consult any oracle to find out why nothing works out effectively in Nigeria, why the nation’s productivity index is low and why there is corruption, bribery and rising crime wave, etc in Nigeria.

The nation’s reward system is faulty and quite scandalous. Arrogant lust for power breeds injustice, instability and insecurity. Injustice is a leading form of violence, especially where a majority of the population are the helpless victims. Senators’ largesse is merely a tip of the iceberg.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize