SSG Condoles Mpigi Over Mother’s Demise

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Hon Kenneth Kobani, has described life as transient, saying that the best any person could do is to leave behind worthy legacies.

Kobani who made the remark in Koroma-Tai yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the Mpigis over the demise of their wife and mother, Lady Victoria Mpigi, said he was sure that their mother and wife was in peace with God Almighty”.

The SSG urged the deceased’s family to continue to look unto God and be assured that God was with them even at a time like this.

He enjoined the widower, Chief Sunday Mpigi to be courageous as his family and community needed him the more.

He, however, encouraged him and other members of the family not to allow the exit of their wife and mothers to destabilise them emotionally.

Receiving the SSG and his entourage, Chief Sunday Mpigi, lauded the empathy demonstrated by Hon Kobani, saying “it is not easy to bear the sudden loss of a loved one”.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, member representing Oyigbo/Eleme/Tai Federal Constituency in the lower chambers of the National Assembly, Hon Barinadam Mpigi, commended the secretary to the state government for his visit, stressing that the death of their mother was a “big blow”.

He maintained that since they knew she was resting in the lord’s bosom their prayers were for their father to remain strong to continue to give them the needed support and fatherly advice always.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet, Sir Chidi Adiele, was among dignitaries who accompanied the secretary to state government on the visit.

Bethel Toby