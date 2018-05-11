SEEFOR: 17 Communities Get Grants

The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank / European Union (EU) has presented a cheque of N32,169,131 to 17 Rivers communities for the execution of 16 micro projects.

The amount represents 30 per cent first tranch payment to the 17 benefitting communities drawn from Omuma, Etche, Bonny, Okrika, Ikwerre, Khana, Opobo/Nkoro and Emohua Local Government Areas.

The communities are Omumah-Igwuruta, Umuokaloga, Okehi I, Umudike, Okoroagu Umulu, Umunkalota, Eberi, Ahai, Ogbakiri, Edo, Omueke Igwuruta and Tenema.

Others are, Kono, Isaka, Ogoloma, Kerebangha, Dumo-Ama, Inyaba-Ama, Kalaibiama and Lutem Duburo.

Some of the micro projects are; civic centre, electricity, mini markets, skills acquisition centre, concrete walkways, among others.

Presenting the cheques to the communities at Okrika and Isiokpo respectively, State Commissioner for Budget / Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said the gesture was part of the effort of the Wike’s administration the world Bank/European Union to develop the rural communities. Kamalu, who was represented by Dr Igochukwu Wali also stressed the need for the communities to see the projects as their own by executing them to specification.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy / Community Affairs, Barrister Silvanus Nwankwo, said that the communities should work hard to deliver the projects within the specified time-frame of three months.

Represented by the Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule, the commissioner urged them to involve all stakeholders in the project.

Sir Amaewhule, who also spoke on his capacity as the project Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project implementation, Rivers State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR), said the projects would alleviate the plights of the communities.