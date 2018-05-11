Safety Corps Boss Cautions Politicians Against Violence

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, the Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch and Safety Corp, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma, has cautioned politicians and other political actors not to engage in acts that would lead to violence and break down of law and order.

Chukwuma gave the warning while speaking with The Tide in office in Port Harcourt, recently.

He called on all Rivers stakeholders to consider the interest of the state above their personal ambitions, and stressed the need for a concerted effort towards the promotion of peace and security in the state.

Chukwuma also warned youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to create chaos during the elections and urged them to defend their votes to secure their future.

“It is important to note that most actions that lead to cases of electoral violence are perpetrated by youths.

“This is very wrong and unacceptable because such action amount to the compromises of the future of the younger generation.

“The youth represent the active population and they must channel their creative energies towards enterprise development, rather than involving in electoral violence”, he stated.

He said the Neighbourhood Watch Agency, was poised to ensure that enduring peace and security reigns in all parts of the state, and called on all Rivers stakeholders irrespective of party affiliation to support the organisation to achieve set objectives.

Chukwuma pointed out that most of the rumours and motorious publicities peddled against Rivers were perpetrated by outsiders who want to portray the state in bad light and called on journalists to be involved in developmental journalism to promote the ideals of hardwork, honesty and hospitality which are the fundamental attributes of Rivers State.

He also appealed to multinational companies operating in Rivers State to create job opportunities for Rivers people and make youth’s empowerment a cardinal objective in their corporate social responsibilities.

Taneh Beemene