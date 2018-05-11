Rainstorm: PHED Counts Losses

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), has expressed sadness over the more than 150 electricity poles felled during the Monday rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the city and its environs.

The Public Relations Officer of PHED, John Onyi in an interview with newsmen stated that, so far, the company has counted 150 fallen electricity poles, saying that there could be more as the damage caused by storm was expensive.

Onyi also said a call by the PHED has gone out to the public to come forward with information on any fallen electricity poles in their areas so as not to miss out any area with felled poles.

He noted with joy that inspite of the colossal damage done to PHED properties and other individual and government properties by the storm, no lives were reported lost, and called on the people to continue to be cautious as they go about their duties during the rainy season.

Onyi assured that already work has began an the areas with fallen poles, adding “our men are on ground to ensure that affected are feeder supply is resolved as quickly as possible and power restored in those areas.”

Meanwhile, some residents at some of the affected areas, while applauding PHED for their quick response to affect repairs to the affected electricity poles have called on PHED to proactive in the maintenance of their property.

A business centre operator at Rumuola whose premised was impacted on by a felled pole. John Onyema, expressed worry over what he described as the poor state of PHED properties all over the state.

Onyema lamented that, “if you look around, you will see that these poles couldn’t survive even the slightest wind in this rainy season. PHED need to carry out massive maintenance and repairs on their properties, from transformers to poles to meters, they need to look into these properties. Afterall we pay for the services they provide, so they should give us some valve to our money”.

He used the opportunity to call the free distribution of the pre-paid meters, which he said are just lying about in their warehouses.

He observed that, “If the majority of the people are using pre-paid there will be no question of energy wastage.”

Tonye Nria-Dappa