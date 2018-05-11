Police Nab Wanted Cultist At Recruitment Ground

One of the suspected cultists in Etche Local Government Area, who is on the wanted list of the Rivers State Government, has been arrested in Port Harcourt.

The suspect, a middle-aged man was arrested at the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre Sports Complex, venue of the ongoing police recruitment in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Our source said that the suspect had applied to join the Nigeria Police Force and was already going through the recruitment exercise when he was noticed by an indigene of Etche, who raised the alarm that led to his arrest.

The suspect was alleged to have been involved in most of the killings and violence in Etche and surrounding communities.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, adding that the suspect has been transfered to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Omoni said, “The police are investigating the involvement of a young man in all the criminal activities in Etche area to give adequate report about the suspect”.

He appealed to the media not to reveal the name of the suspect so as not to jeopardised police investigation.