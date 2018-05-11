Para-Soccer Championship Kicks Off In Abuja

The Secretary of the Nigeria Para-Soccer Federation, Friday Solomon, yesterday in Abuja said the federation was set to host the maiden edition of the para-soccer open championship.

Solomon told Tidesports source that the five-day championship would begin on Thursday and end on Monday at the Package B of the Abuja National Stadium.

He however said only six states had shown interest in participating in the championship.

“I am not even sure of the FCT participating in the event, while Osun are not based on reasons best known to them. But I’m sure of Nasarawa State coming.

“However, the doors are still open for other interested states to come. Thursday is the arrival day, while the competition will start on Friday and end on Monday.

“The six states we are sure of their participation for now are: Bayelsa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Plateau,’’ Solomon said.

He however said he was hopeful the situation would be better by the time the 2019 edition was being organised.

“This is the first edition of the open championship. I believe that in the next edition more states will participate,” the secretary said.

Solomon however pointed out that funding had been a major challenge, pleading that the federation needed support from governments and private companies.