NIOB Sympathizes With RSG Over Destructions

Following the destruction of some buildings in Rivers State last Monday and Tuesday morning,the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has sympathised with the state government over the economic losses.

The state Chairman of NIOB, Akinola Bammeke, who stated this on Wednesday shortly after taking valuations of some of the affected buildings in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, said the speed in which the government moved to town to physically see the destruction and to take stock was encouraging.

Bammeke called on the state government to establish a Building Control Agency to be manned by builders and other professionals in the building environment, adding that some of the affected buildings were not built to specifications.

The NIOB chairman regretted that there are some lapses in the current state of management of building works in the state, explaining that the roof of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic was blown off but in the same locality, there are buildings that were unscathed.

According to him,” buildings are designed to resist wind forces, we doubt if these buildings meet specifications”.

” Section 8.8.12.1 of the National Building Code of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that; ‘all exposed structures or structural components, cladding and roof coverings shall be designed to resist the pressures due to wind in any direction as provided herein’. While section13.12 states that,’all building work shall be executed,installed and completed in a skillful and acceptable manner so as to secure the results intended by this code”, he said.

Bammeke said section 13.12.4 specifically states that the management of the execution of the building works including the supervision of artisans and tradesmen shall be carried out by a registered builder, but regretted that there is no Building Control in the state currently as practiced in other states like Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States.

He urged the government to look into the issue for lasting solution,stressing that what is currently practiced in Rivers State is Development Control and not Building Control.

According to him,” the current law is inadequate. Government should investigate the issue, adding that the Institute is ready to proffer solutions to the problems.

“These buildings especially the ones in the Polytechnic were approved by government. Obviously, there is a gap in design and actual construction. That is where the problem lies”.