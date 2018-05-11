Niger Decries Illegal Gold Miners’ Activities

The Niger State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Danjuma Salau has called on illegal gold miners in the state to desist from the act because of its negative consequences.

Salau, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Minna, yesterday said that it was wrong for people to continuously defy environmental law for selfish gains.

He condemned the way illegal miners continued to sabotage the state by indiscriminately scavenging for gold without recourse of the ecological consequences and other risk inherent in their action.

“Individuals involved in illegal mining of gold are gradually destroying themselves, the economy and ecology of the place they are carrying out such activities.

“When the ecology of a place is destroyed, it affects the lives and houses of people living around such places,” he said.

Salau said that the same people who were involved in the environmental degradation would turn around to accuse the government of environmental degradation and negligence.

“Whereas as a result of their illegal activities, we are encumbered with a lot of crisis, no matter the situation they find themselves, they should stop because of its numerous risks,” he said.

Salau charged illegal miners in the state to follow due process to avoid the inherent danger associated with illegal mining, saying that the risk they took daily was not worth their lives.

“Irresponsible mining practices causes irreparable harm to the environment and the ecology.

“The use of environmentally unfriendly refining methods and materials put their health and lives at grave risk,” he said.

Recall that six illegal miners died on April 15 at the Niger State College of Education, Minna, while engaging in illegal mining.