Latest Songs Making Waves In Naija Music Clan

The ever vibrant Nigeria Music industry has churned out latest songs from celebrated artists that are currently making waves in the music scene they include:

Frank Edward-‘Miye Ruwe’

The celebrated gospel artiste has come out with his latest song titled Miye Ruwe. He said, “over the years God has given the body of Chris beautiful songs and these songs have been very helpful to the body of Christ and we thank God for that. Recently, I was troubled in my spirit and was asking God, “Why are there challenges everywhere?, people are broke and these people are children of God”.

And God said, “listen, you have the solution, your music is a tool because whatever they are looking for, they already have, they only need faith to be stirred up in them and they begin to receive”.

So doing the spiritual season, I will be releasing four deep spiritual songs that will help stir up your faith, you’ll begin to confess the right words and you will see yourself bouncing back again”.

“You ’ll see yourself waxing strong again and you’ll begin to have the life that God wants you to live, so get ready from 5th of May, I will be releasing one deep spiritual song after the other, songs that will help your spirit such as, “Miye Ruwe”.

Olamide FT Wizkid-Kana

YBNL meets Starboy after whetting our appetites with snippets of highly anticipated single, heavy weight Nigerian music experts Olamide and Wizkid have relieved us of the misery by churning out a new banger titled “Kana’. Following the successes of their collaborations, ‘Omo to Sha’ and confam ni, for evening vibes and lounges.

Kana premiered on 3rd May 2018 reaffirms that the music chemistry between two of Nigeria’s biggest stars is definitely here to stay. The new hit was assembled by mutary and mixed and mastered by STG.

King Perry FT Timaya-‘Man On Duty’

DM Records releases the video for Man on Duty, the first single by Afro Dance hall artiste King Perry under the label imprint. Together with label boss Timaya, King Perryy resonates in Clarence Peter’s directed video with a fresh aura of swag, charisma and confidence. Man on Duty was produced by micon.