Group Hails Wike’s Youth Development Initiatives

A group under the auspices of One Million Youth for new Rivers, has applauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his youths empowerment initiatives and policies in the state.

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Edison Ene, who spoke with newsmen during a sensitisation campaign of the body to mobilise support for Wike in 2019 governorship election, said youths have also benefited from Governor Wike’s political appointment.

Addressing a mammoth crowed of supporters of the group during a sensitisation in Okrika, the coordinator said the initiative was targeted at mobilising one million youths across the 23 local governments of Rivers State to vote for Wike in the 2019 election.

He said the campaign would be sustained across the 23 local government areas of the state and called on youths in the state to obtain their permanent voters cards and participate actively in the 2019 elections.

Earlier, the Rivers State Commissioner for Youths, Akuro Tobins, who received the group in Okrika, commended them for the vision and urged them to be resolute in the actualisation of set objectives.

He said youths in Okrika were solidly behind Wike, adding that the only way to appreciate his developmental strides in the area is to vote massively for him in the 2019 governorship election.

The commissioner described Wike as a courageous and visionary leader committed to the development of the state and called on Rivers people to throw their support behind won in 2019.

Taneh Beemene