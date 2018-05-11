Davido, Wizkid Emerge Biggest Winners At 2018 Headies

The 2018 edition of the Headies Awards ended recently with Davido, Wizkid and Simi emerging among the biggest winners. However, we all knew that there was no way Davido and Wizkid wouldn’t have been two of the biggest winners. All through last year and this year, they were the ones everyone else was running after.

The major surprise though was Simi, not that she is not good, infact she is exceptionally good, it was just that you wouldn’t have expected her to smash through like she did and we are very happy about it.

Between these three, they won at least 10 awards. Simi won album of the year, Best Recording of the year for ‘Yoromi’ and Best RnB single earning her a total of three awards, Wizkid the ultimate as he is now dubbed, won the viewers Choice award, for ‘come closer’, Best music video also for ‘Come Closer’ Best RnB and Pop album of the year, he also won in the collabo department, Best Collabo award, Tiwa Savage FT Wizkid.

‘Malo’ bringing his total awards to four.

Davido, who topped the winners list carted home big awards like Artiste of the year, Song of the year, Best pop single for that smash hit ‘if’. He also won by extension as his artiste carted home the next rated award which came with a car.

Full List Of Winners

Best Rap Album – Reminisce

Hip Revelation – Reekado Banks

Best Reggae/Dance hall – “Holy Holy”, 2 Baba

Best alternative Song – Aramide “Funimi Lowo ni”

Rap Single – “You Rappers should fix up your Lives”, – Mi Mbaga

Producer of the Year – kiddominant

Best Vocal Performance (Female) Omawunmi – “Butterflies”

Rookie of the Year – Temilola Apata

African Artiste of the year’, Nasty C.

Best Street Hop Artiste: “Penalty’: Small Doctor.