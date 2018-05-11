Davido Pays Fan N360 ,000 For Troll On Twitter

DMW boss, Davido decided to create a trolling competition on twitter with a cash prize of $1000, an equivalent of N360,000.00 Although it is unclear as to why the singer decided to troll this particular man, the ‘FIA’ crooner shared a photo on twitter and captioned it: who does this Nigge look like ??. what animal? Best one wins $1000 for real, lets go”.
Trust Nigerians who have a penchant for trolling each other on social media.
A lot of people gave a shot at it and a winner emerged. After various attempts, a twitter user with the handle at Obedpanal 4 commented saying ‘Begger’ and that was winner for Davido.
Satisfied with that comment, Davido asked that ‘the winner DM his account details to him.

