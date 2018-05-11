DMW boss, Davido decided to create a trolling competition on twitter with a cash prize of $1000, an equivalent of N360,000.00 Although it is unclear as to why the singer decided to troll this particular man, the ‘FIA’ crooner shared a photo on twitter and captioned it: who does this Nigge look like ??. what animal? Best one wins $1000 for real, lets go”.
Trust Nigerians who have a penchant for trolling each other on social media.
A lot of people gave a shot at it and a winner emerged. After various attempts, a twitter user with the handle at Obedpanal 4 commented saying ‘Begger’ and that was winner for Davido.
Satisfied with that comment, Davido asked that ‘the winner DM his account details to him.
Davido Pays Fan N360 ,000 For Troll On Twitter
DMW boss, Davido decided to create a trolling competition on twitter with a cash prize of $1000, an equivalent of N360,000.00 Although it is unclear as to why the singer decided to troll this particular man, the ‘FIA’ crooner shared a photo on twitter and captioned it: who does this Nigge look like ??. what animal? Best one wins $1000 for real, lets go”.