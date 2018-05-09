Wike’s Medical Legacy

The journey of 100 kilometres, they say, begins with a step. The mere determination to embark on a journey eliminates fear and reduces the distance of the destination.

Many people, especially leaders, who have found themselves in positions of authority, tend to be easily frightened by the enormity of tasks necessary to turn around the fortunes of their subjects. They fear to take the bold initiative to start because they imagine a myriad of problems on their way to hinder their purported efforts.

Their foremost fear stems from the fact that such tasks are so tall a dream. Perhaps, it is a project that would exceed their tenure in office and so, they are in a hurry to embrace and welcome a defeat of its eventual sustainability. This crop of leaders forgets easily that governance is a continuity.

Years past, when Dr Peter Odili controlled the button of leadership in Rivers State, expectations were high that Rivers State would boast of medical institutions that could attract the attention of other states and beyond. The only reason for this great expectation, of course, was that Odili is a medical practitioner who operated a functional hospital, coupled with the fact that the state had a strong financial base capable of sustaining such project no matter the size.

Unfortunately, that expectation was dashed as Rivers people did not only lack good medicare, they travelled out in search of good healthcare, thereby boosting the revenue of other places.

Although subsequent administration did give face-lift to medical institutions in the state, especially the primary health care centres, the real content of the project still left much to be desired. The health institutions lacked adequate medical personnel. Even when the doctors were available, the institutions were not adequately equipped to meet the needs of the grassroots dwellers.

But for leaders with great visions, laudable projects are never a threat, rather they are propelled by the joy that it is for the development of the people. Such is the like of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, whose administration has vowed to make Rivers State a haven for medical tourism in Nigeria.

The readiness of the governor to make real his words, was expressed in the disbursement of millions of dollars to upgrade facilities at the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital in Port Harcourt, and its subsequent conversion into a teaching hospital for the medical college of the Rivers State University.

His plans to build a new specialist hospital specifically for treatment of ailments such as cancer, kidney, heart and liver diseases, which structure is designed to accommodate a helipad as well as other state-of-the-art facilities, will definitely distinguish the state among the committee of states, when completed.

Governor Wike’s resolve to take medicare in the state to the next level, must have been propelled by the need to stem the spate of foreign trips by Nigerians for healthcare services as well as conserve foreign exchange for the country.

The release of funds by this administration for the completion of an ultra-modern Mother and Child Hospital and Doctors’ quarters in Port Harcourt, remains a clear indication of the governor’s interest and desire to bequeath a legacy of good health to his people.

Apart from the construction of standard zonal hospitals across the state which is intended to improve healthcare at the grassroots, the setting up of a college of medical sciences at the Rivers State University to train doctors that will drive the state’s health sector despite the economic down turn is, to say the least, commendable.

The President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Mike Ogirima, could not hide his feelings when he visited the governor sometime, last year. He described as massive, the intervention of Governor Wike in the renovation of otherwise moribund secondary healthcare institutions in the state with the simultaneous rehabilitation of several general hospitals.

His endorsement of the special award and recognition proposed by the National Private Doctors Association to be bestowed on the governor was a way to add more grease to a working elbow.

Governor Wike may not have been a medical doctor, but his understanding and acknowledgement of the place of good health in the general well-being of humanity, has given him an edge over his peers in the appropriation of state’s scarce resources towards health for more wealth.

By investing more in health and education, Wike exhibits a rare prowess in creating wealth out of a supposedly dry land. He does not only seek to make medicare available for his people as a statutory obligation of any responsible government, he is out to boost the revenue of the state as well as conserve foreign exchange for the country at large through harnessing the medical potentials of the state.

No doubt, if our potentials are properly harnessed, Rivers State will be the number one tourism destination. Luckily, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has said that the legislature under his watch is poised to provide laws that will drive the state tourism potentials.

I think Governor Wike only needs our support to take the state to its expected destination. If a specialist hospital is established in the state to tackle ailments such as cancer, kidney, liver and heart diseases, it is obvious that many Nigerians, including leaders who had always opted for oversea medical trips, for lack of standard hospitals and personnel for such cases, would have a rethink.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi