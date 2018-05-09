RVHA Probes Eliogbolo Flooding …Confirms 10 SAs

The Rivers State House of Assembly has set up a comittee to oversee petitions on flooding.

The committee is Chaired by member representing Khana Constituency 1, Hon. Bariene Deeyah.

Already, the committee has commenced investigations on the petition it received by Eliogbolo community over flooding in the area.

Last week, after the committee submitted its report intense debate ensued as members called for stringent measures to check the menace.

Hon Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor ll was of the opinion that local authorities, especially local councils should increase oversight over building control.

Chinda insisted that the Ministry of Urban Development should live up to expectation to ensure nobody builds on water channels.

His view was upheld by Hon. Matthew Dike of Tai Constituency, who stressed the need for supervising ministries to be proactive.

“The city is becoming cosmopolitan and other cities are coming up. So I believe a stitch in time saves nine”, he said.

Tekena Wellington of Asari Toru 1 expressed the same view with Dike but suggested that proper investigation be done on the Eliogbolo case.

Throwing light on the investigation and report of the committee, Deeyah opined that it was glaring that some houses were blocking water channels leading to flooding.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani held that flooding was a serious matter as it affects everybody.

He said the issue of flash and perennial flooding should be tackled before the rainy season intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly, last Monday, approved 10 additional special advisers on the request of the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The request was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

The new list of SAs brings the total number to 33 as 23 were approved last August by the Assembly.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule said the request by the governor was in tandem with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

So far, Amaewhule averred that the special advisers have been doing well to improve governance and development of the state.

Amaewhule said, “Mr Speaker, the request for an additional 10 special advisers by the governor will help in administering the state…So far, those appointed are actually doing the job they were appointed to do.”

Shortly after the request was tabled, the Speaker divided the House, and called for votes.

Consequently, 13 lawmakers present voted in approval.

The Speaker urged the clerk to convey the approval of the House to the governor.

On his part, Majority Leader of the House lauded the lawmakers for their quick action, as he assured that the new SAs would help advance governance in the state.

Next sitting of the House was adjourned to Tuesday, next week.