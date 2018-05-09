RSG Tasks CSOs On Economic Advocacy

Rivers State Government has tasked civil society organisations on advocacy that would shape the policies of governments to boost economy and good governance in the country.

The Special Adviser to the Sate Governor On Civil Society Relation, Dr Blessing Thom-Otuya gave the advice in an interactive session held with civil society groups in Port Harcourt, Friday.

Thom-Otuya who expressed worry over some advocacy of the civil society members, urged members of the group to be policy drive advocates to sensitise the populace on government’s programmes.

According to him, America has a vibrant economy drive as a result of civil society commitment to advocate on issues that are vital to the improvement of the economy and good governance.

“The civil society are the people who can tell governments where they are not doing well and where they are doing well to correct certain policies for good governance.

“The civil society is mainly to assess government’s policy, shape it and sensitise the populace on the government’s policy and programmes.

“Therefore, I’m appealing to you to support the government of Rivers State by sensitising the populace on it’s activities and programmes, preach good governance to leaders both at the local and national levels for good governance and people-oriented economic policies”, the Special Adviser urged.

Thom-Otuya, an Associate Professor of Political Science, said the state of Nigeria’s policies and economy need the supports of civil society groups to re-shape the country’s economy for a better Nigeria.

He said the country’s economy was gradually depreciating from what it had been and that the country’s economy since the inception of the APC government has been politised from its reality.

The political scientist said, time had come when people should shun their political interests and do what was right to salvage the country’s economy and governance.

On neighbourhood watch, the special adviser also tasked the civil society to sensitise people on the importance of the new agency in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He said the primary aims of the watch agent is to bridge the security gap on intelligence gathering by giving useful information and sensitising the activities of security agencies on criminal activities in the state.

According to him, neighbourhood watch was tested in America and Britain and it worked effectively.

He also noted that the neghbourhood watch was also existing in Lagos, Enugu and Nassarawa States among others, expressing worry why the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch was being politicised.