Rivers United Pledges To Finish Tops

In spite the current position of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table, the Captain of the club, Festus Austine believed his side will finish on a good position.

He expressed sadness over their one all draw against visiting Abia warriors in second stanza of the league.

Austine stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that they had a good game but did change the score line.

He explained that they could not win because they were unable to convert their chances.

“In spite the fact we played against Abia Warriors but I still believed that my team will pick up the continental tickets this season.

“One of our major problems is to convert scoring chances. We could have won our visitors at least three zero but we wasted it,” Austine said..

The captain used the forum to apologise to their fans for their inability to win Abia Warriors, and pledged to win all subsequent home matches.

